Intersections: Family businesses have roots in West O and Capitol Beach area

"The area doesn't change a whole lot," he said. "So the addition of this new sports complex could be really helpful in bringing in new business."

Scott Dunlap, manager of the Schmick's Market in the Westgate Shopping Center, has similar hopes.

Dunlap, who has been a manager of the West O location for the past four years, says the west end of Lincoln has been slow to develop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Most businesses in this area have been around for five to 10 years," he said. "It'll be really interesting to see what transpires on this end of town when the new sports complex goes in."

Dunlap has worked for the family-owned grocery store and meat market since opening in Lincoln in 2014. Much like Paulsen, he started working in the grocery store industry when he was in high school, and has worked in the industry for the last 35 years.

Of those 35 years, Dunlap has worked solely at family-owned grocery stores.

"They may not have all the bells and whistles," he said. "But they have your bread, eggs and milk."