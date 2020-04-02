Innovation Studio, Kawasaki tool up to fill order for thousands of face shields

They then built an injection mold in the lab of Ben Terry, an associate professor of mechanical and materials engineering at UNL, allowing liquefied plastic to be shot at high pressure into the shape of a face shield.

The entire process takes about 30 seconds, Farritor said, which is slow by injection mold standards, but will ultimately allow Innovation Studio to meet the demand in the coming days.

"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," Farritor said early Thursday. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."

More shields are being printed at Kawasaki, where engineers have been running the company's 3-D printer around the clock even while the plant is idled to produce a dozen per day.

Employees with their own 3-D printers are also making shields to donate to area hospitals, Kawasaki said in a statement. On Thursday, the company donated 86 face shields to Bryan Health and 34 to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Final assembly and packaging will be done at Innovation Studio, before the personal protective equipment is shipped off to the health care workers who desperately need it.