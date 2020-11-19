 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Initial unemployment claims up slightly last week in Nebraska
View Comments

Initial unemployment claims up slightly last week in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska saw its initial claims for unemployment tick back up slightly last week.

According to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 2,509 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up 167 from the previous week's total, which was the lowest total of weekly claims since the pandemic began.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to decline, falling by more than 1,000 for the week ending Nov. 7, to 11,443.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims rose by 31,000 to 742,000, while continuing claims fell 429,000 to 6.37 million.

State Farm to shut Lincoln office permanently; employees to work from home
Hy-Vee to hire 600 in Lincoln, thousands more elsewhere

PhotoFiles: Lincoln favorites

Business logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News