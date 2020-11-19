Initial unemployment claims up slightly last week in Nebraska

Nebraska saw its initial claims for unemployment tick back up slightly last week.
According to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 2,509 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up 167 from the previous week's total, which was the lowest total of weekly claims since the pandemic began.
Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to decline, falling by more than 1,000 for the week ending Nov. 7, to 11,443.
Nationally, initial unemployment claims rose by 31,000 to 742,000, while continuing claims fell 429,000 to 6.37 million.
PhotoFiles: Lincoln favorites
Rock 'n' Roll Runza
Waiter Joey Davis (left) looks on while soda jerk Rob Ford and waitress Carey Breckner ferry a banana split to hungry customers at Rock 'n' Roll Runza in 1991.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Chi-Chi's
Chi-Chi's proved to be a popular restaurant from day one. This picture of their packed dining room was taken a week after the restaurant opened in 1982.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
P.O. Pears
Scott Mercer (left), Bob Scura and Kurt Cameron work on assembling some of the wild decor that once filled the interior of P.O. Pears in 1980.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
A&W
Debra North gives service with a smile at A&W, one of the last genuine drive-in restaurants in Lincoln in 1981. The other was a Runza.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Waldo's
Lincoln Pius X students leave the newly-constructed Waldo's Drive-Thru in 1989. The restaurant at 53rd and O streets was once a popular high school hangout.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Johnson's Cafe
The last view from Johnson's Cafe, which closed the night this picture was taken in 1987 after 20 years in business.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
The Rotisserie
Waiter Herb Thomas gives dessert options to lone customer Lucy Buntain at The Rotisserie in 1992.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Pontillo's
Lincoln's first sidewalk cafe was Pontillo's Pizzeria downtown. Pictured in 1984.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
K's Restaurant
Live music by Paul Burner entertains diners at K's Restaurant in 1979.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
e11even
The view east from 11 floors up could not be beat at awkwardly named e11even in 1989.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Lone Oak Cafe
1950s nostalgia exudes from this 1958 photo of Lone Oak Cafe near Emerald, west of Lincoln. Unfortunately the crowd of classic cars was mostly media, gathered because the owner and manager had been found dead on the floor by an employee earlier that day. Their deaths were attributed to a gas leak.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
McDonald's
Lincoln's first McDonald's was built in 1959 at 53rd and O streets.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
The Coffee House
Neon glow from The Coffee House, a longtime staple of downtown Lincoln, beckons late-night pedestrians to stay up a little later in 1989.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Imperial Palace
The newly renovated Imperial Palace casts a glow over evening diners in 1993.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
To be continued...
Chef Peter Wang works his culinary mastery at the original Imperial Palace in 1984, but what is he making? See the finished result in the next installment of PhotoFiles.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
