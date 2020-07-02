You are the owner of this article.
Initial unemployment claims tick up again in Nebraska
Showing how uneven the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been so far, Nebraska recorded another weekly uptick in unemployment claims.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the state received 4,631 initial claims for the week ending June 27, up 225 from the previous week's claims, which had been the lowest since the pandemic started.

The good news is that continuing claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, fell by nearly 300 to 56,955.

Nationally, initial claims continued to decrease, falling 55,000 to 1,427,000.

In a separate report Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June, and the national unemployment rate fell to 11.1%.

Nebraska's June unemployment rate won't be released until later this month. Its May rate of 5.2% was the lowest in the country.

Biz Bits: Lincoln boasts one of the best banks in U.S.

In a report released earlier this week, personal finance website WalletHub named Lincoln as the city with the best unemployment "bounce back" in May.

According to the report, Lincoln had both the lowest standard unemployment rate and the lowest adjusted rate of all 180 cities examined in the report.

Omaha had the second-lowest unemployment rate and adjusted rate and ranked third overall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

