Initial unemployment claims steady in Nebraska
Initial unemployment filings in Nebraska were virtually unchanged last week.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,460 Nebraskans filed for unemployment for the first time in the week that ended Saturday. That was a decrease of one from the previous week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell to 23,305 for the week ending Aug. 29. That was a decline of almost 3,000 from the previous week.

The Nebraska numbers mirrored those from the nation as a whole, which saw 884,000 initial claims last week, the same number as the week before.  Continuing claims fell to just under 13.4 million, which was down about 100,000 from the previous week.

