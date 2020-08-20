 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Initial unemployment claims rose last week in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Initial unemployment claims rose last week in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims rose last week in Nebraska for the first time in several weeks.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 3,196 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up 472 from the previous week.

Before last week's increase, initial claims in the state had fallen for four straight weeks to their lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Continuing claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, continued their decline, falling sharply in the week ending Aug. 8. According to Labor Department data, Nebraska's continuing unemployment claims dropped by more than 7,700, to 31,427.

People receiving weekly unemployment compensation stopped receiving an additional $600 from the federal government at the end of July when the emergency benefit expired and was not renewed by Congress.

New Innovation Campus hotel in Lincoln unveils name

President Donald Trump earlier this month authorized via executive order an additional $300 in federal compensation, as long as states agreed to kick in an additional $100. His administration later clarified that states could just offer the $300 payment without contributing the $100.

States must opt in to the program and some already have, although one, South Dakota, has said it will not participate.

Marcus to reopen Lincoln Grand Cinema, Cornhusker Marriott this week

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, said he has not made a decision yet on whether to participate.

"We continue to review the President’s executive order," Gage said.

Nationally, initial claims also rose. After falling below 1 million the week ending Aug. 8 for the first time since early March, claims rose 135,000 last week to 1.1 million. Continuing claims continued to drop, falling more than 600,000 to 14.84 million.

New NMotion effort will help build Lincoln startups from scratch
7 Lincoln firms land on Inc. 5000 list
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News