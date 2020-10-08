Initial unemployment claims rise again in Nebraska

After a one-week dip, initial unemployment claims rose again last week in Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,207 people filed initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up more than 200 from the previous week.
That was the highest number of initial claims in the state since late July. it was also the third time out of the past four weeks that initial claims have risen from the previous week.
Though the number of initial claims is still well below the numbers in late March and April, it is still about four times higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.
The good news is that continuing unemployment claims continue to fall. For the week ending Sept. 26, there were 16,854 continuing claims, down more than 3,000 from the previous week. Economists say continuing claims are a better overall gauge of the job market.
Nebraska's numbers mirrored those nationally, as initial claims rose by about 5,000 from the previous week while continuing claims fell by more than 1 million.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Birds flying over a barn, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
James Bond stands by as soybeans are seen being unloaded at Farmers Cooperative, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) had both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half as the Knights rolled up a 28-0 lead against Papillion-La Vista in the first two quarters on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Kindergarten teacher Brenna Walsh works with students on reading at Campbell Elementary on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson (5) comes under pressure from Concordia's Chase Hammons (34) and Stirling Tonniges (right) in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Concordia University. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Mauricio Gulla Moreira rides his bull on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the PBR Unleash the Beast event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Concordia's Korrell Koehlmoos (left) catches a pass for a first down against Jamestown's Justin Six (26) in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Concordia University. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln High's Parker Vyhlidal (4) rushes for a first down against Lincoln Northeast's Dylan Gray (9) and Gage LeMay in the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Majesty Jackson (from left), Mason Winroth, and Cruz Rodriguez hold up white boards during a kindergarten reading class, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Randolph Elementary. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Kirby Le returns a shot during the singles finals against Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins (2) grabs a short fly ball for an out in the first inning of a B-5 subdistrict game against Wahoo at Norris on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Keyshawn Whitehorse (left) executes his escape after completing the required 8 seconds on the bull on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the PBR Unleash the Beast event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event continues on Sunday at PBA. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) gets a kill in the third set against Waverly on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Wahoo High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
A side dump trailer gets ready to unload dirt onto the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of the rodeo event this weekend, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational will host a first round competition Saturday evening, and a championship event Sunday afternoon. The stadium will seat up to half of its normal capacity due to coronavirus regulations. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A man skates past trees of colorful changing leaves at Pioneers Park on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The cool weather that came around last week will not stick around. With the week ahead forecasting highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 50s. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Morgan Adams (left) jumps in the air as she and the Lincoln East dugout celebrate a home run by teammate Zoie Armstrong (not pictured Lincoln Southwest during the first game of their doubleheader at the Doris Bair Softball Complex on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Samples of corn and soybeans are seen at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Jordan Clement pours corn samples into a machine to measure moister level and weight at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Mike Born unloads corn at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Austin Cutright stands on a ladder and uses a paint sprayer to add color to a Lincoln home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lincoln. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to drop to the low 60s before becoming a little warmer the following week in the high 70s. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Millard West's Will Ekborg (9) hoist the interception he caught in the second quarter during their game at Buell Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reid Gahan, Vinny Sinda, LPD officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, and Dylan Kohler (from left) dig a hole as they plant trees with community members and members of Hold Cops Accountable at the Malone Center on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.