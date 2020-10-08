 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Initial unemployment claims rise again in Nebraska
View Comments
topical

Initial unemployment claims rise again in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

After a one-week dip, initial unemployment claims rose again last week in Nebraska.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,207 people filed initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up more than 200 from the previous week.

That was the highest number of initial claims in the state since late July. it was also the third time out of the past four weeks that initial claims have risen from the previous week.

Monolith to build anhydrous ammonia plant near Hallam to use hydrogen

Though the number of initial claims is still well below the numbers in late March and April, it is still about four times higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The good news is that continuing unemployment claims continue to fall. For the week ending Sept. 26, there were 16,854 continuing claims, down more than 3,000 from the previous week. Economists say continuing claims are a better overall gauge of the job market.

Nebraska's numbers mirrored those nationally, as initial claims rose by about 5,000 from the previous week while continuing claims fell by more than 1 million.

Lincoln-based Nelnet sells controlling stake in Allo to private equity firm
UNL report gauges ag's impact in Nebraska
Marcus closes SouthPointe, East Park theaters again
Business logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News