Initial unemployment claims rise again in Nebraska

After a one-week dip, initial unemployment claims rose again last week in Nebraska.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,207 people filed initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, up more than 200 from the previous week.

That was the highest number of initial claims in the state since late July. it was also the third time out of the past four weeks that initial claims have risen from the previous week.

Though the number of initial claims is still well below the numbers in late March and April, it is still about four times higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The good news is that continuing unemployment claims continue to fall. For the week ending Sept. 26, there were 16,854 continuing claims, down more than 3,000 from the previous week. Economists say continuing claims are a better overall gauge of the job market.

Nebraska's numbers mirrored those nationally, as initial claims rose by about 5,000 from the previous week while continuing claims fell by more than 1 million.

