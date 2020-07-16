Initial unemployment claims near 3-month high in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims continued to climb last week in Nebraska and now are at their highest levels since late April.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 8,229 Nebraskans filed for unemployment in the week that ended July 11. That was up more than 2,400 from last week, and it's up nearly 80% from two weeks ago.

The last time initial claims in the state were higher was during the week that ended April 18.

Creighton Economist Ernie Goss said a number of factors could be leading to the large increase in unemployment filings in the state. Among them: Paycheck Protection Program money running out, small-business owners seeing prospects for a recovery dim and the slow return of customers to leisure and hospitality businesses.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to fall, however, dropping to 55,147 in the week ending July 4, down from 58,199.

Nationally, initial claims continued to fall, although the decline last week was negligible. Total claims were 1,310,000, down 10,000 from the previous week.

