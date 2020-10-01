 Skip to main content
Initial unemployment claims fall slightly in Nebraska
Initial unemployment claims fall slightly in Nebraska

Nebraska saw a slight decrease in initial claims for unemployment last week.

There were 2,926 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, down more than 200 from the previous week. It was the first time claims dropped in three weeks.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell by nearly 2,800 to 18,798.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to 837,000 last week, down 36,000 from the previous week. Continuing claims sat at 11,677,000, down nearly 1 million from the previous week.

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Business logo 2020
