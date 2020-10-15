Initial unemployment claims drop slightly in Nebraska

State unemployment claims fall
Nebraska saw a slight decline in initial unemployment claims last week, although they continue to remain at high levels.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,134 Nebraskans filed initial claims for the week ending Saturday, down 125 from the previous week. However, weekly claims remain about four times higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell to 15,272 for the week that ended Oct. 3. That was down 3,755 from the previous week. Continuing claims in Nebraska have fallen by about 75% since the beginning of June. That’s likely due to many people returning to work or finding another job, as the state last month had the lowest unemployment rate in the country. However, it also can be due to unemployed people exhausting their benefit eligibility.
Nationally, initial unemployment claims rose by about 53,000 to 898,000 last week. Continuing claims declined by more than 1.1 million to just over 10 million.
Airport sees best pandemic numbers
Last month, the Lincoln Airport saw its highest number of monthly passengers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The airport reported just over 5,600 passengers in September, which was up from just over 5,000 in August. The previous post-pandemic high was about 5,400 in July.
What made that number more impressive is that it came from just one airline. Delta Air Lines temporarily suspended all service at the airport in July, leaving only United Airlines.
Delta had previously said it would reevaluate that decision at the end of September, but travel-focused website The Points Guy reported Wednesday that Delta has decided to indefinitely extend its hiatus at the Lincoln Airport and 15 others.
Rachel Barth, a spokeswoman for the airport, said officials there have not spoken with Delta and are assuming service will not return any earlier than next year.
On a year-over-year basis, United’s September passenger traffic was down 67%, and the airport’s overall traffic was down 79%.
Year to date, passenger numbers at the airport are down about 65% compared with 2019.
