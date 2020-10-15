Initial unemployment claims drop slightly in Nebraska

State unemployment claims fall

Nebraska saw a slight decline in initial unemployment claims last week, although they continue to remain at high levels.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,134 Nebraskans filed initial claims for the week ending Saturday, down 125 from the previous week. However, weekly claims remain about four times higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell to 15,272 for the week that ended Oct. 3. That was down 3,755 from the previous week. Continuing claims in Nebraska have fallen by about 75% since the beginning of June. That’s likely due to many people returning to work or finding another job, as the state last month had the lowest unemployment rate in the country. However, it also can be due to unemployed people exhausting their benefit eligibility.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims rose by about 53,000 to 898,000 last week. Continuing claims declined by more than 1.1 million to just over 10 million.

