You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Initial unemployment claims continue to drop but remain elevated in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Initial unemployment claims continue to drop but remain elevated in Nebraska

Nebraska struggles to process flood of unemployment claims

FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin, left, speaks as Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts observes social distancing at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. The number of Nebraska residents seeking unemployment benefits for the first time dropped again last week but is still far higher than usual as businesses struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus. The state received 12,340 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

 Nati Harnik

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims continued a trend over the past few weeks of falling from a record high, but they still remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

For the week ending May 2, there were 6,555 initial claims in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was down nearly 1,700 compared with the prior week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew to 76,628, up more than 4,000 from the previous week.

Report: State economy to contract less than U.S.economy

The Nebraska Department of Labor has struggled to keep up with the claims, and state Labor Commissioner John Albin has even apologized for the fact that some people have had to wait weeks to get an unemployment payment.

As of last week, there were still more than 30,000 claims that had yet to be processed, as the state saw three years' worth of unemployment filings in less than two months.

Lost your job or hours cut back? Long wait for many Nebraskans for government help

The Labor Department is paying Nelnet nearly $1.7 million to provide 100 employees to help process claims over the next couple of months. And Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order allowing the department to only have to verify an applicant's most recent employer, rather than all employers the person has had over the past eight months.

Nationally, unemployment claims also continued to fall. Initial claims were 3.169 million, down 677,000 from the previous week.

Nebraska unemployment rate sees largest increase on record
Packing plant closures raise specter of meat shortages, higher prices

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News