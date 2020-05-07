Initial unemployment claims continue to drop but remain elevated in Nebraska

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims continued a trend over the past few weeks of falling from a record high, but they still remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

For the week ending May 2, there were 6,555 initial claims in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was down nearly 1,700 compared with the prior week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew to 76,628, up more than 4,000 from the previous week.

The Nebraska Department of Labor has struggled to keep up with the claims, and state Labor Commissioner John Albin has even apologized for the fact that some people have had to wait weeks to get an unemployment payment.

As of last week, there were still more than 30,000 claims that had yet to be processed, as the state saw three years' worth of unemployment filings in less than two months.

The Labor Department is paying Nelnet nearly $1.7 million to provide 100 employees to help process claims over the next couple of months. And Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order allowing the department to only have to verify an applicant's most recent employer, rather than all employers the person has had over the past eight months.