Initial unemployment claims continue to decline

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims continued to decline but stayed well above normal levels last week.

For the week ending April 25, there were 8,197 initial claims in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was down more than 4,000 compared with the prior week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew more than 3,300 to 75,380.

Nebraska has struggled to keep up with the number of unemployment claims, lowering its goal from paying 90% of claims in three weeks to 75% of claims in four weeks. The department also is paying Nelnet nearly $1.7 million to help process claims through early July.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment were at 3.8 million for the week of April 25, down about 600,000 from the previous week.

