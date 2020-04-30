You are the owner of this article.
Initial unemployment claims continue to decline
Initial unemployment claims continue to decline

A now hiring sign is displayed in front of a grocery store Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. New unemployment claims continued to decline last week but remained well below normal levels

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims continued to decline but stayed well above normal levels last week.

For the week ending April 25, there were 8,197 initial claims in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was down more than 4,000 compared with the prior week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew more than 3,300 to 75,380.

Report: Nebraska economy has taken $834M hit from COVID-19

Nebraska has struggled to keep up with the number of unemployment claims, lowering its goal from paying 90% of claims in three weeks to 75% of claims in four weeks. The department also is paying Nelnet nearly $1.7 million to help process claims through early July.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment were at 3.8 million for the week of April 25, down about 600,000 from the previous week.

State of Nebraska to pay Nelnet nearly $1.7M to help process unemployment claims

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

