 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims continued to tick down in Nebraska, with claims last week hitting a pandemic low.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 2,241 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, down 235 from the previous week.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell by more than 2,600 to 11,715 for the week ending Oct. 31.

Both the initial and continuing claims numbers are at their lowest levels since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The Nebraska numbers mirrored the national ones. Across the U.S., initial claims fell by 48,000 to 709,000, while continuing claims were just under 6.8 million, down about 436,000 from the previous week.

Business logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News