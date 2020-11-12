Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska

Initial unemployment claims continued to tick down in Nebraska, with claims last week hitting a pandemic low.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 2,241 initial claims for the week that ended Saturday, down 235 from the previous week.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, fell by more than 2,600 to 11,715 for the week ending Oct. 31.

Both the initial and continuing claims numbers are at their lowest levels since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The Nebraska numbers mirrored the national ones. Across the U.S., initial claims fell by 48,000 to 709,000, while continuing claims were just under 6.8 million, down about 436,000 from the previous week.

