Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska
Nebraska's initial unemployment claims fell to their lowest level in a month last week.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the state had 2,827 claims for the week that ended Saturday, down more than 400 from the previous week. It was the lowest number of weekly claims since mid-September.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to decline. For the week ending Oct. 10, there 13,902 continuing claims, which was down more than 2,500 from the previous week. They have fallen more than 80% since their peak in early May.

Nebraska, Lincoln unemployment rates fall to pandemic lows

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Labor reported that the state unemployment rate for September fell to 3.5%, the lowest it's been since February. It's also the lowest unemployment rate in the nation

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by 55,000 to 787,000, while continuing claims dropped by more than 1 million to 8,373,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

