Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims fell to their lowest level in a month last week.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the state had 2,827 claims for the week that ended Saturday, down more than 400 from the previous week. It was the lowest number of weekly claims since mid-September.
Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to decline. For the week ending Oct. 10, there 13,902 continuing claims, which was down more than 2,500 from the previous week. They have fallen more than 80% since their peak in early May.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Labor reported that the state unemployment rate for September fell to 3.5%, the lowest it's been since February. It's also the lowest unemployment rate in the nation
Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by 55,000 to 787,000, while continuing claims dropped by more than 1 million to 8,373,000.
Auto Repair, Oil Change: Baxter Auto Group
Baxter Auto Facebook page
Body Shop: Tracy's Collision Center
Tracy's Collision Center Facebook page
Buy a New Car, Buy a Used Car: Baxter Auto Group
Baxter Auto Facebook page
Car Wash: Jetsplash
Scott Witty, Jetsplash Facebook
Tire Dealer: Graham Tire
Graham Tire Facebook
Beer Selection: HopCat
HopCat Facebook
Brewery: Zipline Brewing Co.
Zipline Facebook
Cup of Coffee: The Mill Coffee & Tea
The Mill Facebook
Local Winery: James Arthur Vineyards
James Arthur Facebook
Place to Get a Specialty Drink: StarLite Lounge
CoreyRourkePhotograhy.com, StarLite Facebook page
Wine Selection: The Oven
The Oven Facebook
Dance/Cheer Program: True Dance Academy
True Dance Facebook
Day care, Preschool: Bubbles & Blocks Child Development Center
Bubbles & Blocks Facebook
Family-friendly Restaurant: Lazlo's Brewery & Grill
Lazlo's Facebook
Place to Take the Kids: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Children's Zoo Facebook
Youth Sports Program: YMCA
YMCA Facebook
Youth Activity Program (Non-Sports): Lincoln Children's Museum
Children's Museum Facebook
Asian Restaurant: Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine
Chopsticks Facebook
Bakery: The Warm Cookie
The Warm Cookie Facebook
Bar Food: Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar Lincoln East
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar Facebook
BBQ: Phat Jack's BBQ
Phat Jack's BBQ Facebook
Breakfast: Engine House Cafe
Engine House Cafe Facebook
Burger Joint: Honest Abe's
Honest Abe's Facebook
Food Truck/Pop-up Kitchen: Tastee Trailer
Tastee Trailer Facebook
Ice Cream/Yogurt: Ivanna Cone
Ivanna Cone Facebook
Italian Restaurant: MōMō Pizzeria & Ristorante
MōMō Pizzeria & Ristorante Facebook
Locally Owned Restaurant: Venue Restaurant & Lounge
Venue Restaurant & Lounge Facebook
Mexican Restaurant: La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Jason Nabb, La Paz Mexican Restaurant Facebook
Pizza: Isles Pub & Pizza
Pizza: Isles Pub & Pizza, 6232 Havelock Ave.
Journal Star file photo
Place to Get a Steak: Misty's Restaurant & Lounge
Misty's Facebook
Deli: Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee Facebook
Sunday Brunch: The Green Gateau
The Green Gateau Facebook
Sushi: Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Facebook
Wings: The Watering Hole
The Watering Hole Facebook
Meat Selection: Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee Facebook
Audiology/Hearing Centers: Complete Hearing
Complete Hearing Facebook
Behavioral Health: Alivation Health
Behavioral Health: Alivation
Alivation Health Facebook
Chiropractice Office: NuSpine Chiropractic South
NuSpine Chiropractic South Facebook
Produce: Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee Facebook
Dental Office: Nebraska Family Dentistry
Nebraska Family Dentistry Facebook
Dermatology Clinic, Aesthetics: Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics
Journal Star file photo
Holistic Health: CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman Facebook
Home Health Care: Tabitha Health Care Services
Tabitha Health Care Services Facebook
Medical Clinic: Advanced Medical Imaging
Advanced Medical Imaging Facebook
Orthodontist: Schoettger Orthodontics
Schoettger Orthodontics Facebook
Orthopedic Office: Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, PC
Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, PC Facebook
Pediatric Dentist: Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry
Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry Facebook
Pediatric Group: Lincoln Pediatric Group
Lincoln Pediatric Group Facebook
Pharmacy: Walgreens
Journal Star file photo
Physical Therapy: Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy Facebook
Place to Feel the Burn: Good Life Fitness
Good Life Fitness Facebook
Senior Care, Senior Living Community: Legacy Retirement Communities
Legacy Retirement Communities Facebook
Vision Clinic: EyeCare Specialties
EyeCare Specialties Facebook
Art Gallery: Sheldon Museum of Art
Sheldon Museum of Art Facebook
Best Place to Go on a Date, Place to Have a Party: Tomahawks Axe Throwing
Tomahawks Axe Throwing Facebook
Best Work Environment, Bank, Customer Service, Financial Planner: Union Bank & Trust
Union Bank & Trust Facebook
Charity/Nonprofit: People's City Mission
Journal Star file photo
Golf Course: Wilderness Ridge
Wilderness Ridge Facebook
Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln
Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln Facebook
Live Music Venue: Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater Facebook
Museum: University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall
University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall Facebook
Boarding/Day care, Groomer: KENL INN INC.
KENL INN INC. Facebook
Pet Store: PetSmart
PetSmart Facebook page
Vet: Vondra Veterinary Clinic
Vondra Veterinary Clinic Facebook
Hair Salon, Massage: Tranquility Salon & Spa
Tranquility Salon & Spa Facebook
Manicure/Pedicure: Tips and Toes Nail Spa
Tips and Toes Nail Spa Facebook
Tattoo/Piercing: Iron Brush Tattoo
Iron Brush Tattoo Facebook
Apartment Community: Chateau Development, LLC
Chateau Development, LLC Facebook
Credit Union: Liberty First Credit Union
Liberty First Credit Union Facebook
Electrician: ABC Electric Co.
ABC Electric Co. Facebook
Heating & Air, Plumbing: John Henry's Pluming, Heating and Air Conditioning
John Henry's Pluming, Heating and Air Conditioning Facebook
Home Exterior, Roofer: Casey Nelson Exteriors
Casey Nelson Exteriors Facebook
Interior Design: Coffey & Co. House of Interiors
Coffey & Co. House of Interiors Facebook
Landscaping: JB's Landscaping & Lawn Care
JB's Landscaping & Lawn Care Facebook
New Home Builder: Ironwood Builders
Ironwood Builders Facebook
Real Estate Agent: Kasandra Myers-Nebraska Realty
Kasandra Myers-Nebraska Realty Facebook
Real Estate Company: Re/Max Concepts
Re/Max Concepts Facebook
Remodeling/General Contracting: Prime Built Construction
Prime Built Construction Facebook
Tree Service: Blue Ox Tree Service
Blue Ox Tree Service Facebook
Boutique: Ash&Ash Co.
Ash&Ash Co. Facebook
Electronics/Appliance Store: Schaefer's
Schaefer's Facebook
Furniture Store: Cooper & Co. Home + Gift
Cooper & Co. Home + Gift
Hardware Store: Q.P. Ace Hardware
Q.P. Ace Hardware was recognized by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for its commitment to safety.
Q.P. Ace Hardware Facebook
Husker Game Day Apparel: Husker Headquarters
Husker Headquarters Facebook
Jewelry Store: Sartor Hamann Jewelers
Sartor Hamann Jewelers Facebook
Men's Clothing: Emsud's Clothiers
Emsud's Clothiers Facebook
Screen Printing: ARTFX Screen Printing & Embroidery
ARTFX Screen Printing & Embroidery Facebook
Shoe Store: Lincoln Running Co.
Lincoln Running Co. Facebook
Women's Clothing: Kohl's Lincoln South
AP file photo
Bridal Shop: Blush Bridal Boutique
Blush Bridal Boutique Facebook
Caterer: ChefauChef Catering home of Wham Bam Meal in a Pan
ChefauChef Catering home of Wham Bam Meal in a Pan Facebook
Florist: Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee Facebook
Photographer: Michael Reinmiller Photography
Michael Reinmiller Photography Facebook
Reception Facility: Creekside Event Barn
Creekside Event Barn Facebook
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
