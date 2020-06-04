Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska saw its smallest number of initial claims for unemployment in more than two months, but the numbers still remain historically high.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 5,135 Nebraskans filed for unemployment in the week ending May 30, nearly 700 fewer than the previous week. It was the lowest weekly number since the week ending March 14.

That number, while down nearly 80% from the record number of claims set at the end of March, is still more than 1,000 higher than the previous pre-pandemic weekly claims record.

Continuing claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, fell by more than 3,600, to 57,962.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to 1.9 million, down about 250,000 from the previous week. Continuing claims rose by 650,000 to nearly 21.5 million.

Nebraska's unemployment rate hit 8.3% in April, the highest its ever been in records that go back to 1976.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.