You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick

Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska saw its smallest number of initial claims for unemployment in more than two months, but the numbers still remain historically high.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 5,135 Nebraskans filed for unemployment in the week ending May 30, nearly 700 fewer than the previous week. It was the lowest weekly number since the week ending March 14.

That number, while down nearly 80% from the record number of claims set at the end of March, is still more than 1,000 higher than the previous pre-pandemic weekly claims record.

Pandemic effect on Nebraska economy at $1.5B and counting, report shows

Continuing claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, fell by more than 3,600, to 57,962.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to 1.9 million, down about 250,000 from the previous week. Continuing claims rose by 650,000 to nearly 21.5 million.

Nebraska's unemployment rate hit 8.3% in April, the highest its ever been in records that go back to 1976.

Pandemic's economic effects hitting LES, its customers
Block 65 developers want to bring condo feel to downtown Lincoln apartment building
City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside
Business logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News