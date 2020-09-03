Initial Nebraska unemployment claims drop to lowest level in more than 5 months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's initial unemployment claims fell to their lowest level in more than five months last week.

According to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,338 Nebraskans filed for unemployment for the week that ended Saturday. That was down 464 from the previous week, and it was the lowest weekly total since there were 799 claims for the week ending March 14.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to fall sharply, dropping from 30,160 the week ending Aug. 15, to 25,130 the week ending Aug. 22.

Nationally, initial claims also fell to their lowest level since early March. There were 881,000 initial claims last week, down 130,000 from the previous week. Continuing claims fell by 1.2 million, to 13.25 million.

