Infrastructure funding eyed as path to development of Nebraska's workforce
Infrastructure funding eyed as path to development of Nebraska's workforce

  Updated
Nebraska Chamber of Commerce president Bryan Slone speaks during a news conference March 13 at the state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska business leaders gathered Tuesday to address the state's growing economic challenge of workforce development with suggestions that congressional enactment of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure program provides one immediate path forward.

"The perfect storm is here," T. Hank Robinson, vice president of institutional effectiveness at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, told participants at a Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry seminar in Lincoln.

"The moment has arrived, and we need to capitalize on it.

"Where is that big project that will draw people here?" Robinson asked. "What should we be asking for?"

The audience of participants was sprinkled with state senators. 

Heavily traveled Interstate 80, which brings people to and through Nebraska, may be a place to deliver that message once decisions are made, he suggested.

Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone of Omaha said that "by far the biggest issue in our communities is the people issue," outpacing the issue of capital investment now.

"The real challenge for Nebraska is: Are our communities going to attract 18- to-34-year-olds?" he said.

There are 50,000 available jobs in Nebraska open now, Slone said.

While Nebraska's population and diversity are growing, Robinson said, young people are leaving the state.

"If they leave Nebraska to go to college," he said, "it's hard to get them back."

Employers may need to also examine themselves, some participants in the forum suggested.

"Are employers the problem?" one man asked.

"I can't find people for jobs, but maybe it's I can't find people at wages I'm willing to pay," a participant suggested.

The economic issue for the next 10 to 15 years will be labor and technology, Slone said.  

"By far, the biggest issue in our communities is the people issue."

Housing, education and child care are top priorities, Slone said, along with health care, recreation and infrastructure.

A Nebraska Chamber of Commerce survey showed that 92% of community business participants listed workforce challenges as the No. 1 issue.

Housing concerns (67%) and education and child care (54%) rounded out the top three issues.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

