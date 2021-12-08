'Incredibly disappointing' — Delta to stop flying from Lincoln

Numbers dropped by more than two-thirds last year due to the pandemic but have rebounded somewhat this year and are on track to increase by more than 50% from 2020.

With Delta's departure, Lincoln will be served by only one airline, United, which offers service to Chicago and Denver.

But Haring said the loss could lead to new opportunities for other flights.

"Delta's departure will result in even more unmet demand and, as a result, additional opportunities for growth," he said.

Haring said the airport has been working on getting additional air service and is hoping to be able to announce a new destination within the next six months.

The airport has been trying for years to get American Airlines to start service to Dallas and landed a $750,000 grant in 2018 to help with that endeavor.

However, that never bore fruit, and earlier this year, the airport got the grant amended to allow it to be used for any new service to Texas, which opened up the possibility of United starting flights from Lincoln to Houston.