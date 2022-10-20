In fairly unusual move, planners recommend annexation of southeast Lincoln neighborhood

For the first time in five years, the city of Lincoln is seeking to annex land without being asked to.

Usually, annexation requests come from developers who are planning new housing or commercial development on land on Lincoln's fringes and need to become part of the city limits to be able to access city water and sewer services.

But in some cases, the city seeks to annex an area because it has essentially become surrounded by the city limits, which is the case with about 445 acres of mostly acreage homes located generally in the area bounded by 70th and 84th streets and Pine Lake and Yankee Hill roads.

The area, which has 77 homes, has been completely surrounded by the city since October 2020 due to growth of surrounding areas, said city Planner Andrew Thierolf.

People who live in areas that are annexed tend to see their property taxes go up and also have to pay the city's wheel tax, but they also get access to city services such as water and sewer, although they have to pay for the connections themselves.

Such annexations often are not popular, which is the case with this one.

Several residents of the area spoke in opposition to the plan at a public hearing Wednesday in front of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Their concerns ranged from increased taxes, to more regulations, to the loss of rural lifestyle.

For Matthew Nielsen, his opposition isn't about not wanting to be a part of the city. He acknowledged he gets frustrated about not being able to vote in City Council or Board of Education elections.

"This is more for me about what we have there," he said, noting that he and his wife have pigs, goats, chickens and other animals.

"If there's some way you could say to us that we can keep doing what we're doing and pay just more in taxes … we're all OK with that," Nielsen said.

Not everybody agreed that more taxes are worth being part of the city, however.

Greg Wood, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said he was told homeowners will pay approximately $300 more in property taxes per $100,000 in valuation. On top of that, residents of the area have to pay for water and sewer connections if they want service and for fire hydrants if they want Lincoln Fire and Rescue to be able to fully serve the area.

"There's no real benefit to the property owners," he said.

City officials disagreed, however.

Thierolf noted that the residents enjoy all the benefits of living in the city without paying for it. One of the main goals of the annexation, he said, is making sure the residents pay their fair share for city services.

Members of the Planning Commission appeared to agree with that rationale, voting 9-0 to recommend approval of the annexation.

Commissioner Dick Campbell said the fact that the neighborhood is surrounded by the city made the issue pretty cut and dried for him.

"We can't have an element sitting in the middle of the city that isn't part of the city," he said.

Commission Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton agreed, noting that the city-county Comprehensive Plan for land use says areas should be annexed when they are totally engulfed by the city.

The proposal will now go to the City Council, which will have the final say on whether the area is annexed.

The last time the city annexed an area against the wishes of local residents was in 2017, when it annexed 128 homes across 987 acres in a few different areas around town.

Thierolf said there will likely be more such annexations in the near future. While the area recommended to be annexed is currently the only acreage subdivision completely surrounded by the city limits, "there are a few others with the city on multiple sides that will likely be candidates for annexation in the next couple of years," he said.