IMSCorp co-founder Elmer Wessel dies at 68

Wessel had the technical know-how and didn't believe there was a problem he couldn't solve.

Cusick, on the other hand, had the business and marketing acumen.

The two, he said, were "yin and yang to each other."

"He'd come to me with an idea and say, 'Nick, do you think we can sell this?'" Cusick said.

An example of that: The company had a softball team, and when the person who brought all the equipment to games was gone for a couple of weeks, Wessel took over the duties.

Cusick said Wessel didn't like the fact that the equipment scattered all over his trunk and got it dirty, so he came up with an idea for a metal equipment caddy.

That was essentially the product that launched Bison Inc. in 1985, Cusick said.

The two remained friends after ending their business relationship, and Cusick said he had lunch with Wessel just about a week before his death.

Wessel's survivors include his wife, Pam; daughter, Erica; son, Tim; and stepson, Mike.

A rosary is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive.

