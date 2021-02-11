Improvements planned for longtime Lincoln grocery store

B&R Stores' oldest location is set to get a facelift.

The Lincoln-based supermarket chain has plans to renovate its original store, the Russ's Market at 17th and Washington streets.

B&R Stores spokesman Marty Jarvis said the renovations are intended to improve the store's layout and traffic flow while modernizing its look and upgrading equipment.

Plans include a new front facade and expansion of the main entrance on the east side of the store.

There are a number of projects planned for inside the store as well. Among them:

* Rearranging the checkout and customer service areas.

* Adding new energy-efficient refrigerated cases in the deli, meat and produce sections.

* Adjusting aisles to allow more space in the bakery and deli departments.

* Removing the wall that separates the spirits department from the rest of the store.

B&R Stores is seeking a zoning change on part of its parking lot from high-density residential to business zoning to accommodate the front entrance renovations.