Iconic Lincoln high-rise is undergoing renovations

Some of that work has been taking place over the past few months as residents went about their business, but the project has come to a point where it's no longer safe to do work while people live in the building.

So this past week, the people living in the 33 occupied units received a notice that they will have to vacate by Feb. 14.

Cori Sampson Vokoun, vice president of strategic operations at the family-owned construction company, said there are just too many issues — including the fact that the building doesn't currently have fire sprinklers — that make it too risky to do renovation work while people are still living there.

"It's really a safety factor," she said.

Sampson Vokoun said the company is trying to do everything it can to lessen the burden of asking people to leave, including offering them spots at vacant units in other apartment communities it owns and giving them the right to move back in when work is done.

In addition, Sampson Vokoun said her dad, Sampson Construction President John Sampson, personally called the 14 tenants who have lived in the building for at least five years.