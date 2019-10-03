Three Hy-Vee stores in Lincoln were among those that may have been affected by a data breach that occurred late last year and early this year.
The Iowa-based supermarket chain on Thursday offered more information about the breach that it first reported in August and also identified the locations that may have been affected.
In Lincoln, Hy-Vee said stores at 5020 N. 27th St., 1515 N. 84th St. and 7101 Pioneers Blvd. were potentially affected.
Hy-Vee stores also were affected in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha, Papillion, Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.
The company said its investigation showed that malware designed to search for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) was installed on various point-of-sale devices at Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.
In Lincoln, the malware was found at the Market Grille restaurant at the 5020 N. 27th St. location and at gas pumps at the other two locations. The time frame was generally from about mid-December through the end of July.
The malware was not present at other in-store payment terminals, nor did it affect customers using Hy-Vee's Aisles Online website.
Hy-Vee said it was able to identify some of the customers affected and will be either mailing them a letter or sending them an email.
The company said it has removed the malware, implemented enhanced security measures and is working with cybersecurity experts to further enhance payment security. It also said it continues to work with law enforcement and is working with the payment card networks to notify banks that issued affected payment cards.
You can get more information about the breach and Hy-Vee's efforts at www.hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident.