Hy-Vee to put beer growler station at 50th and O store

The wine and spirits department at the Hy-Vee store at 50th and O streets will be getting a new amenity as part of a remodel.
Hy-Vee will be adding a growler station on the east wall of the space, where customers will be able to fill up containers with their favorite craft beers on tap.
"We have these in a few Hy-Vee locations, and they are able to fill both growlers and crowlers," said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman. Growlers are 64-ounce jugs, while crowlers are 32-ounce cans.
Gayman said the growler stations usually carry mostly local craft beers as well as unique beers that are hard to find.
She said the remodel will take a few months, and the growler station should be open sometime in the summer