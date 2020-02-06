You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vee to put beer growler station at 50th and O store
Hy-Vee to put beer growler station at 50th and O store

hy-vee growler

The growler station being added to the Hy-Vee store at 50th and O streets will look similar to this one at a store in Waukee, Iowa.

 Hy-Vee, courtesy photo

The wine and spirits department at the Hy-Vee store at 50th and O streets will be getting a new amenity as part of a remodel.

Hy-Vee will be adding a growler station on the east wall of the space, where customers will be able to fill up containers with their favorite craft beers on tap.

"We have these in a few Hy-Vee locations, and they are able to fill both growlers and crowlers," said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman. Growlers are 64-ounce jugs, while crowlers are 32-ounce cans.

Gayman said the growler stations usually carry mostly local craft beers as well as unique beers that are hard to find.

She said the remodel will take a few months, and the growler station should be open sometime in the summer

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

