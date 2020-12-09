Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln location

Hy-Vee is the latest company to announce plans to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in Lincoln.

The Iowa-based grocery chain Wednesday announced plans to offer rapid antigen testing at 47 stores across the Midwest, including the store at 1601 N. 84th St. in Lincoln. Testing will be available there starting Monday.

Testing will be available to people who are symptomatic or those who are asymptomatic but have a known exposure to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The testing will be done via an outdoor drive-thru process, and results will be available in 1-2 hours.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location. Payment is due at the time of test via credit or debit card.

Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.