 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln location
View Comments
editor's pick

Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln location

{{featured_button_text}}
hy-vee n. 84th

Hy-Vee will offer rapid COVID-19 testing at its store at 1601 N. 84th St.

 Matt Olberding

Hy-Vee is the latest company to announce plans to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in Lincoln.

The Iowa-based grocery chain Wednesday announced plans to offer rapid antigen testing at 47 stores across the Midwest, including the store at 1601 N. 84th St. in Lincoln. Testing will be available there starting Monday.

Testing will be available to people who are symptomatic or those who are asymptomatic but have a known exposure to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Hy-Vee to hire 600 in Lincoln, thousands more elsewhere

The testing will be done via an outdoor drive-thru process, and results will be available in 1-2 hours.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location. Payment is due at the time of test via credit or debit card.

Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Lincoln

Hy-Vee joins Bryan Health, which offers rapid testing at its three urgent care centers, and Omaha-based Strada Healthcare, which said Monday it has opened a rapid testing site at 4545 S. 86th St.

Strada has no limitations on who can get a test; Bryan only offers the tests to people who are symptomatic.

Hy-Vee reinstating special shopping hour for vulnerable people
Bryan now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to general public

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News