 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee to hire 600 in Lincoln, thousands more elsewhere
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Hy-Vee to hire 600 in Lincoln, thousands more elsewhere

{{featured_button_text}}
hy-vee 50th and o

Hy-Vee 

 Hy-Vee website

Hy-Vee on Wednesday said it is looking to hire almost 10,000 people across its eight-state footprint, including about 600 people in Lincoln and nearly 1,100 in Omaha. It also has dozens of jobs open at other store locations in Nebraska.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said it has both permanent and temporary jobs open for cashiers, online personal shoppers, stockers, food service clerks and other positions.

The company said it's hiring both full- and part-time workers to meet the evolving needs of its customers as well as to accommodate expansion with new stores. In Nebraska, Hy-Vee either has opened or plans to open its small-format Dollar Fresh stores in Lexington, Nebraska City, York and West Point.

Hy-Vee, which is celebrating its 90th year in business this year, offers all its employees store discounts, holiday pay and bonuses. Health and life insurance is available to both full- and part-time employees, and full-time employees get additional benefits, such as a 401(k) retirement plan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You can see current open positions at the five Lincoln locations and all other stores at hy-vee.com/careers.

Hy-Vee introduces automated cleaning system that sanitizes shopping carts after every use
Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing across Lincoln
Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores
Fresh Thyme to close Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News