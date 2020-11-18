Hy-Vee to hire 600 in Lincoln, thousands more elsewhere

Hy-Vee on Wednesday said it is looking to hire almost 10,000 people across its eight-state footprint, including about 600 people in Lincoln and nearly 1,100 in Omaha. It also has dozens of jobs open at other store locations in Nebraska.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said it has both permanent and temporary jobs open for cashiers, online personal shoppers, stockers, food service clerks and other positions.

The company said it's hiring both full- and part-time workers to meet the evolving needs of its customers as well as to accommodate expansion with new stores. In Nebraska, Hy-Vee either has opened or plans to open its small-format Dollar Fresh stores in Lexington, Nebraska City, York and West Point.

Hy-Vee, which is celebrating its 90th year in business this year, offers all its employees store discounts, holiday pay and bonuses. Health and life insurance is available to both full- and part-time employees, and full-time employees get additional benefits, such as a 401(k) retirement plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You can see current open positions at the five Lincoln locations and all other stores at hy-vee.com/careers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.