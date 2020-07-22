Hy-Vee to hand out free masks at stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike other stores that are requiring customers to wear masks, Hy-Vee is taking a different approach.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain said that starting Monday, it will hand out more than 3 million face masks to customers at its stores in Lincoln and other cities in its eight-state footprint.

Hy-Vee said employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

Despite the campaign, called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice,” Hy-Vee does not plan to require customers to wear masks in stores as other retailers, including Walmart, Costco, CVS and others have done.

In Lincoln, however, people are required to wear masks in most spaces publicly accessible to the public, including retail stores.

