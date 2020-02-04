Starting next week, Hy-Vee stores in Lincoln no longer will be open 24 hours.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said that starting Monday, store hours at all five local locations will be 5 a.m.-midnight seven days a week. All stores currently are open 24 hours.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email.

Hy-Vee does not plan to cut any jobs, and people will continue to work overnight to stock shelves.

The company is adjusting hours at all of its 24-hour stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee has 24-hour stores in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Norfolk and Omaha. Gayman said new store hours may vary by location.

Hy-Vee joins a growing trend of retailers, especially grocers, dropping a round-the-clock schedule.

In 2016, Lincoln's B&R Stores dropped the 24-hour schedule from its Russ's Markets stores, although its Super Saver stores are still open 24 hours a day.

Walmart dropped a 24-hour schedule at about 100 of its stores last year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

