Hy-Vee shifting online order distribution to local stores
hy-vee 50th and o

Hy-Vee plans to close its four online fulfillment center, including one in Omaha, by the end of the month and will start filling online orders directly from local stores.

 Hy-Vee website

Hy-Vee will close all of its four online fulfillment centers, including one in Omaha, later this month.

The other three centers for the Iowa-based supermarket chain are located in Eagan, Minnesota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Hy-Vee officials did not say how many people will lose their jobs at the Omaha center, but when it opened last year, media reports put the number of employees at around 500.

Hy-Vee said it will continue to accept online orders, which will be filled from local store locations.

“Our customers want a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center,” said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman in a statement.

