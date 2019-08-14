Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it is investigating a potential data breach involving its payment systems.
The Iowa-based grocery chain said it recently detected unauthorized activity on some of the payment-processing systems used at its fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.
Hy-Vee said it immediately began an investigation, notified law enforcement and the payment-processing companies, and believes the unauthorized activity has been stopped.
The company said it uses a different payment system in its grocery stores, pharmacies and inside its convenience stores and does not believe payments made at those locations were affected.
Hy-Vee did not give potential locations where the breaches may have occurred, a time frame on when the activity may have happened or how many people may have been affected.
"Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time," Hy-Vee said in a statement. "We will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific time frames and locations that may have been involved."
It recommended that people monitor their credit card and bank statements to look for unauthorized charges and immediately notify their financial institution if they find anything.
Hy-Vee has about 250 stores in eight Midwestern states, including about two dozen in Nebraska and five in Lincoln.