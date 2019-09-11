{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee recalled seven of its Mealtime Asian Entrees because of undeclared eggs used in the rice.

Hy-Vee has announced a voluntary recall of seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The dishes came in 16- or 20-oz. plastic containers and have best-if-used-by dates of Sept. 14 or Sept. 15.

Hy-Vee said there have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses related to use of the products.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Iowa-based chain has five stores in Lincoln and several others in Nebraska.

