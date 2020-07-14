You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vee partnering with Bellevue University
Hy-Vee partnering with Bellevue University

hy-vee 50th and o

Hy-Vee is partnering with Bellevue University to provide tuition assistance to employees who attend the institution as full-time students.

 Hy-Vee website

Hy-Vee said Tuesday that it is partnering with Bellevue University to provide tuition assistance to employees and family members starting this fall.

Hy-Vee will select 100 full-time employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program. To receive the full amount, selected employees must enroll as full-time students at Bellevue University and pursue a Hy-Vee-approved degree of study.

All other Hy-Vee employees can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student. Employees’ immediate family members can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program.

“Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. 

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

