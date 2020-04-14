Hy-Vee offers free full-service fueling; convenience store items can be delivered to vehicles

Hy-Vee said Tuesday that it is now offering free full-service fueling at all of its gas stations.
The Iowa-based supermarket chain said full service will be available on select pumps at all of its 165 fuel stations from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Customers who want full service can either press a “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump. They also can order food and other convenience store items to be delivered to their vehicles.
Hy-Vee has gas stations at three of its five Lincoln stores: 50th and O streets, 84th and Holdrege streets and 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
