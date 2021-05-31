 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee now offering $10 gift card in Lincoln, elsewhere for those who complete COVID-19 vaccine
hy-vee n. 84th

Starting Tuesday, Hy-Vee will offer $10 store gift cards to those who complete a COVID-19 vaccination at a store location.

 Hy-Vee website

Hy-Vee will now offer a small carrot to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain, which has five Lincoln locations, said Monday that it will start giving a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to every person who completes a COVID-19 vaccination through Nov. 11.

If an individual receives a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. If an individual receives the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older.

 

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

