Hy-Vee now offering $10 gift card in Lincoln, elsewhere for those who complete COVID-19 vaccine

Hy-Vee will now offer a small carrot to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Iowa-based supermarket chain, which has five Lincoln locations, said Monday that it will start giving a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to every person who completes a COVID-19 vaccination through Nov. 11.
If an individual receives a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. If an individual receives the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.
Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Photos: Vaccination clinic at Doane
