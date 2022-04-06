Hy-Vee liquor store to open next week in Lincoln

Hy-Vee's new liquor superstore in north Lincoln will open its doors next week.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said its Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store, located at 5040 N. 27th St., will open to the public at 9 a.m. April 12.

The 25,000-square-foot store will feature a large selection of wine, spirits and beer with various price points. It also will have a walk-in humidor with a wide selection of cigars.

The store also will sell specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, as well as sodas and seltzers. Additionally, customers can purchase high-end barware and related accessories, Hy-Vee said.

The store will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Lincoln store, which is next door to a Hy-Vee grocery store in a former Bed Bath & Beyond location, will be Hy-Vee's third Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store. The company opened two of the stores in December, one in the Des Moines area and the other one in Papillion.

