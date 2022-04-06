 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hy-Vee liquor store to open next week in Lincoln

Hy-Vee's new liquor superstore in north Lincoln will open its doors next week.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said its Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store, located at 5040 N. 27th St., will open to the public at 9 a.m. April 12.

The 25,000-square-foot store will feature a large selection of wine, spirits and beer with various price points. It also will have a walk-in humidor with a wide selection of cigars.

The store also will sell specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, as well as sodas and seltzers. Additionally, customers can purchase high-end barware and related accessories, Hy-Vee said.

The store will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Lincoln store, which is next door to a Hy-Vee grocery store in a former Bed Bath & Beyond location, will be Hy-Vee's third Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store. The company opened two of the stores in December, one in the Des Moines area and the other one in Papillion.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

