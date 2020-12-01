 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program
Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee at 5010 O St. in Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Hy-Vee on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services, at the cost of $99 per year.

The program offers exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.

Hy-Vee Plus members also get a 3-cent per gallon discount on top of any other fuel saver rewards.

Customers currently enrolled in the Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus membership at no additional cost.

In addition, those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. 

Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus member at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

