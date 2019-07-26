Hy-Vee, which opened clothing boutiques in some of its stores in 2017, announced Friday that it is entering a partnership with a new clothing brand.
The Iowa-based supermarket chain said Joe Fresh, one of Canada's leading clothing brands, will start showing up in its stores in early August.
Hy-Vee said Joe Fresh is an affordable line of clothing that is sold in nearly 1,500 Canadian retail locations, including Loblaws, a top Canadian grocery retailer, and Shoppers Drug Mart, a leading Canadian drug store retailer.
“Affordable clothing, accessories, footwear and beauty will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we’ve made these solutions available to our shoppers,” Darren Baty, executive vice president of nonfoods for Hy-Vee, said in a news release.
In Lincoln, Joe Fresh will be available at the Hy-Vee store at 1601 N. 84th St. It also will be available at two locations in Omaha and at the Hy-Vee in Grand Island.
With the Joe Fresh announcement, Hy-Vee said its partnership with F&F will be ending.
“We transitioned our fashion retail partnership to Joe Fresh to offer larger product diversity with Midwestern styles that we believe will be appealing to the Hy-Vee shopper," Baty said in the news release.