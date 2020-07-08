You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hundreds of Lincoln immigration workers face furloughs
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Hundreds of Lincoln immigration workers face furloughs

{{featured_button_text}}
USCIS

The U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services Nebraska Service Center at 850 S St. is one of the agency's two locations in Lincoln.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

Hundreds of employees working for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service in Lincoln are likely facing furloughs.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said this week on his Facebook page that hundreds of local employees for the agency have received "notices of possible furlough due to the coronavirus."

"We’re working on a bipartisan solution to fix the problem," Fortenberry said in the post.

Last month, USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said the agency had dealt with an "alarming drop in applications at the end of March."

"Forecasts predict a crippling budget shortfall that requires assistance from Congress to allow USCIS to maintain current operations," Edlow said in a statement.

Nebraskans getting unemployment must get back to the job search

USCIS derives nearly all its $4.8 billion budget from fees it charges to people who apply to live or work in the country. Revenue was already in decline under President Trump, whose administration has imposed a number of immigration restrictions. The agency says COVID-19 caused it to drop by half, as all naturalization ceremonies were halted for several months.

That has led to a projected budget shortfall of $1.2 billion and a request for emergency funds from Congress, which it proposes to pay back by increasing fees on future applications by 10%.

Unless it gets that funding by Aug. 3, "USCIS will need to furlough over 13,000 staff members, which will have tremendous negative impacts on our mission administering our nation's lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity, and protecting the American people," Edlow said.

In Lincoln, USCIS employees and contractors operate out of two sites: 850 S St. and 1301 W. Highland Blvd. Employees processes only paperwork that does not require face-to-face interaction -- applications for green cards, employment verification, immigration status adjustments and travel documents, for example.

In July 2015, the center had 950 employees and 200 contractors working in Lincoln.

Initial unemployment claims tick up again in Nebraska
Nebraska offers 13 weeks more of unemployment benefits

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News