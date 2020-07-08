Hundreds of Lincoln immigration workers face furloughs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of employees working for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service in Lincoln are likely facing furloughs.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said this week on his Facebook page that hundreds of local employees for the agency have received "notices of possible furlough due to the coronavirus."

"We’re working on a bipartisan solution to fix the problem," Fortenberry said in the post.

Last month, USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said the agency had dealt with an "alarming drop in applications at the end of March."

"Forecasts predict a crippling budget shortfall that requires assistance from Congress to allow USCIS to maintain current operations," Edlow said in a statement.

USCIS derives nearly all its $4.8 billion budget from fees it charges to people who apply to live or work in the country. Revenue was already in decline under President Trump, whose administration has imposed a number of immigration restrictions. The agency says COVID-19 caused it to drop by half, as all naturalization ceremonies were halted for several months.