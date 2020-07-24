Hundreds of federal workers in Lincoln get reprieve

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of local federal immigration workers have gotten a temporary reprieve from impending furloughs, according to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

In a Friday afternoon Tweet, the Congressman said that planned furloughs of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service employees, which were scheduled to start the first week of August, have been delayed at least until the end of the month.

"We have some good news. We have secured a delay in the furlough order for @USCIS until the end of August," Fortenberry Tweeted. "This gives Congress time to fully fix the problem, and I hope partly relieves the anxiety this problem caused for the good people at @USCIS."

Fortenberry's office could not immediately be reached for comment, but a USCIS spokeswoman confirmed the delay.