Hundreds of federal workers in Lincoln get reprieve

Hundreds of local federal immigration workers have gotten a temporary reprieve from impending furloughs, according to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
In a Friday afternoon Tweet, the Congressman said that planned furloughs of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service employees, which were scheduled to start the first week of August, have been delayed at least until the end of the month.
"We have some good news. We have secured a delay in the furlough order for @USCIS until the end of August," Fortenberry Tweeted. "This gives Congress time to fully fix the problem, and I hope partly relieves the anxiety this problem caused for the good people at @USCIS."
Fortenberry's office could not immediately be reached for comment, but a USCIS spokeswoman confirmed the delay.
“Recent assurances from Congress, and an uptick in application and petition receipts, have allowed USCIS senior leadership the flexibility to responsibly delay the start date of the administrative furlough of approximately 13,400 USCIS employees until Aug. 30," spokeswoman Jessica Collins said in a statement. "This delay is intended to allow Congress enough time to act and provide USCIS with the funding needed in order to avert the administrative furlough altogether. USCIS’ funding request of $1.2 billion remains unchanged and the agency is depending on Congress to provide emergency funding to ensure agency operations continue uninterrupted.”
In June, USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said the agency, which is mostly funded by the fees immigration applicants pay, was facing a "crippling budget shortfall" because of a drop in applications due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Edlow said at the time that the agency would likely need to furlough more than 13,000 staff members if it did not get emergency funding from the government by Aug. 3.
That likely would have meant hundreds of temporary layoffs in Lincoln, where more than 1,000 employees and contractors work out of two sites — 850 S St. and 1301 W. Highland Blvd. — processing applications for green cards, employment verification, immigration status adjustments and travel documents.
