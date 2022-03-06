Huge industrial development planned along I-80 in northeast Lincoln

An Omaha company is planning a “first of its kind” industrial project in northeast Lincoln that could be among the largest ever built in the city.
According to a redevelopment plan filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, Tribedo LLC, which is a subsidiary of White Lotus Development of Omaha, wants to build nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space on 71 acres at roughly 65th Street and Arbor Road.
The Lincoln Logistics Hub would be built in three phases, starting with a 309,000-square-foot warehouse building that could be completed as early as spring 2023. That would be followed by a 368,000-square-foot building and then another building that’s 309,000 square feet, for a total of 986,000 square feet of space.
The project is estimated to cost $89 million, with $13 million of that amount coming in the form of tax-increment financing, which allows increased property taxes generated by a development to pay for certain upfront costs.
The redevelopment plan says the project is the "first of its kind in Lincoln" and will bring "national and global trends" to the city.
During a hearing Tuesday in front of the city's Urban Design Committee, Dan Kerns, an architect with Schemmer who is working on the project, told members that each building would likely have anywhere from two to five tenants.
Kerns said the developers chose the location, which is near the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80, because it is close to other industrial users and also has both good access and visibility from the interstate.
He said the project would be similar to one White Lotus developed at 132nd Street and Cornhusker Road in Sarpy County. That project, which is about twice the size of the one proposed in Lincoln, has tenants that include Amazon, Home Depot and Scooters Coffee.
While office and retail commercial real estate markets have struggled to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial market has boomed.
As of Dec. 31, the vacancy rate for industrial property in Lincoln was 1.6%, the lowest rate recorded in at least 15 years, according to a report from local commercial real estate firm NAI FMA.
The report said that due to the current shift in demand toward e-commerce sales, industrial demand will remain strong in Lincoln for at least the rest of this year. But it also noted that "construction must ramp up" to meet that demand.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
