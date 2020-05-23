Hudl CEO excited by sports world beginning to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

David Graff works remotely these days, as do the hundreds who call Hudl's high-tech headquarters in the Haymarket their workplace.

The coronavirus has thrown the brakes on virtually every business -- near and far.

However, Hudl prides itself on the fact that its workforce has no particular place -- no offices, no cubicles and no assigned desks -- to conduct business each day, which might allow it to better handle the rigors of working remotely.

But Graff is eager to get everyone back.

"We can't wait to get back there," said Hudl's CEO. "We can't wait to eat a meal on the seventh floor. But we're going to do it in a responsible way."

The reopening of the world is underway and that excites Graff. Each day he sees another indicator that sports -- the vehicle for Hudl's success -- is on the road to return.

Consider that its product is currently used by more than 6 million coaches and athletes in 139 countries. It cut its teeth with high school football but has expanded to dozens of other sports.

"It's scary to see business get disrupted in terms of games not happening," Graff said. "But everyday, some new news comes and it's exciting."