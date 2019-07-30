Hudl, which has for years dominated the market for video analysis for American football, is making strides toward achieving the same domination in world football, more commonly known as soccer in the U.S.
The Lincoln-based company announced Tuesday that it has acquired Wyscout, an Italian company that offers video analysis tools that are mostly used to evaluate players. Wyscout's software is used by more than 1,000 professional clubs, 1,000 player agencies and 60 national teams and federations.
Hudl's video analysis software, used in football, soccer and many other sports, focuses more on team and game analysis. It already is used by many professional soccer clubs, including most of the English Premier League.
"Hudl and Wyscout coming together means coaches, analysts and the football community will have unprecedented access to all the video and data they need to drive improvement and unearth talent from all over the world," Chief Product Officer and Hudl Co-Founder John Wirtz said in a news release.
"Connecting Wyscout’s content to Hudl’s video analysis and distribution platform means clubs won’t just have access to a local pool of talent, they’ll have access to a global network of players," Wyscout Founder and CEO Matteo Campodonico said in the release. "This ‘super system’ will provide this access in a way that saves everyone hours of time.”
Hudl said that for the time being, Wyscout will continue to be based in Italy and will focus on soccer.
Financial details of the acquisition, which was Hudl's ninth since 2011, were not disclosed