Hudl acquires Spanish company that makes sports wearable devices

Hudl is branching out into a new area of sports.

The Lincoln-based company that specializes in video and analysis announced Thursday that it has acquired Realtrack Systems, a Spanish company that provides wearable technology for measuring human performance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We helped revolutionize the scouting and recruitment industry with the addition of Wyscout nearly three years ago — merging workflows across analysis and recruitment," said Sam Lloyd, senior vice president of elite business at Hudl. "Now, with Realtrack Systems on board, our emergence into the wearable and player monitoring space allows us to continue our commitment to help clubs of all sizes make impactful, data-driven decisions every day.”

Realtrack's flagship athlete monitoring device, the WIMU PRO system, tracks workload, intensity, recovery and recuperation during training sessions and matches. The product tracks up to 20,000 data points per second and monitors more than 250 variables for each individual athlete, with applications for real-time monitoring, post session in-depth analysis and cloud-based customizable dashboards.

Hudl said the WIMU devices were the first in the industry with the hybrid capability to transmit data using GPS and ultra-wideband, resulting in highly accurate data generated in both indoor and outdoor settings. WIMU PRO received the International Match Standard certification from world soccer governing body FIFA in 2018 and is used by top-end organizations globally including the Spanish LaLiga, FC Barcelona, the Spanish National Team and Liga MX in Mexico.

Hudl said combining its video and data solutions with human performance data from WIMU will allow sports scientists, analysts and coaches to connect their data, allowing data points to be quickly turned into insights, leading to more impactful decisions and time savings.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.