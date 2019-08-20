A longtime Nebraska banker who spent more than a decade serving on the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has died.
Andrew "Skip" Hove Jr. died Sunday in Lincoln. He was 84.
Hove spent more than 30 years working at his hometown bank, Minden Exchange Bank & Trust, eventually working his way up to chairman and CEO.
In 1990, Hove was appointed as the first-ever vice chairman of the FDIC, the federal agency that insures U.S. banks.
He served on the board as vice chairman for 11 years and three times stepped into the role as acting chairman, serving for more than three years total.
Hove's son, Chris Hove, said he joined the FDIC at a very challenging time, as hundreds of banks were closing every year.
According to FDIC records, more than 200 banks closed nationally in 1989, 168 in 1990, 124 in 1991 and 120 in 1992. However, the number dropped to 41 in 1993.
The elder Hove, who spent more than two years as acting chairman from 1992 to 1994, helped bring the Bank Insurance Fund's balance back to positive territory in 1993 after two years of deficits, the first since the FDIC's creation in 1934.
In 2009, when Hove joined Promontory Financial as an advisor, CEO Eugene A. Ludwig called him, "a highly successful banker who was instrumental in managing the FDIC during a period of banking industry crisis and transition in the 1990s."
After leaving the FDIC, Hove settled in Lincoln and continued to work in the banking industry, serving on the boards of Great Western Bank, Sovereign Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka.
Though Chris Hove said his dad considered his stint on the FDIC to be the pinnacle of his career, he was also extremely proud of his accomplishments back in Nebraska.
In addition to his 30 years at the Minden bank, Skip Hove spent eight years as mayor of Minden. He also served as president of the Nebraska Bankers Association, as a trustee for both the Nebraska State College Board and the University of Nebraska Foundation, president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities and a board member of Bryan Health and NeighborWorks Lincoln.
"He was always a community guy," Chris Hove said.
He also was a family man.
"His family was so important to him," said Chris Hove, who was inspired by his dad to go into banking and now is president and CEO of Nebraska Bank of Commerce.
In addition to his son, Skip Hove is survived by his wife, Ellan, daughter Nancy, a brother and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.