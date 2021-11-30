Housing Authority plans development in southwest Lincoln

Adding in the market-rate housing allows the development to have "a wider range of incomes and people at different stages of life," Lamberty said.

The Lincoln Housing Authority is seeking annexation of the land, a zoning change from agricultural to residential, and a special permit for a community unit plan. A Planning Commission hearing on those requests is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 17. The project would need approval from the City Council.

Lamberty said he's planning a neighborhood meeting in the near future so residents of the area can hear about the plans and discuss any concerns they have.

While the area to the south of West Old Cheney Road is developing with new housing, the rest of the area is mostly undeveloped land and acreages, with the exception of the Optimist Sports Complex.

Lamberty said it would likely be late next year or early 2023 before construction starts on the project because it still needs to secure financing. The development will be built in two phases, with approximately half the units in the first phase.

With nearly 100 of its units to be designated as affordable, the project will move the city closer to Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird's goal of creating 5,000 affordable housing units over the next decade.