Housing Authority plans development in southwest Lincoln

The Lincoln Housing Authority plans to continue its march south.
The organization, which over the past 25 years has built housing developments near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, 56th Street and Pine Lake Road and 33rd Street and Yankee Hill Road, has its eyes on land in southwest Lincoln.
The Lincoln Housing Authority bought land at South Folsom Street and West Old Cheney Road a couple of years ago and now has plans to develop it.
According to documents submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the authority is planning 104 apartments and 24 town homes on nearly 14 acres on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Chris Lamberty, the housing authority's executive director, said the organization chose the site because "it's a growing area of Lincoln."
New houses are being built on land south of there and Lincoln Public Schools owns land just to the west that's intended to be the site of a future elementary school.
Lamberty said the housing authority's goal is to do projects in new areas as they are developing, and the South Folsom and West Old Cheney site "seemed like a good area," he said.
He said the project will include three-bedroom town homes and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Like previous developments, it will include a mix of affordable and market rate housing, with 75% of units income- and rent-restricted.
Adding in the market-rate housing allows the development to have "a wider range of incomes and people at different stages of life," Lamberty said.
The Lincoln Housing Authority is seeking annexation of the land, a zoning change from agricultural to residential, and a special permit for a community unit plan. A Planning Commission hearing on those requests is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 17. The project would need approval from the City Council.
Lamberty said he's planning a neighborhood meeting in the near future so residents of the area can hear about the plans and discuss any concerns they have.
While the area to the south of West Old Cheney Road is developing with new housing, the rest of the area is mostly undeveloped land and acreages, with the exception of the Optimist Sports Complex.
Lamberty said it would likely be late next year or early 2023 before construction starts on the project because it still needs to secure financing. The development will be built in two phases, with approximately half the units in the first phase.
With nearly 100 of its units to be designated as affordable, the project will move the city closer to Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird's goal of creating 5,000 affordable housing units over the next decade.
Lamberty, who's worked in affordable housing for 25 years, said the issue is being discussed "more than I've ever heard it talked about any time in my career."
