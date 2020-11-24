Holiday shopping will be different in Lincoln this year

"We expect to have a great holiday," Thome said, noting that the company's growth this year has led to the need to hire more people. Spreetail currently has 100 open jobs and plans to post 50 more in the coming weeks, he said.

Online shopping has been less likely to benefit small businesses in the past, but that may not be the case this year, as many have pivoted because of the pandemic and beefed up their online abilities.

Ogden said moving events such as Shop the Blocks to a virtual format show "you can still shop local online."

That's a sentiment shared by Jim Otto, president of the Nebraska Retail Federation.

"Now, more than ever, shopping locally can be done from home," Otto said in an email. "Many local businesses have significantly expanded their online presence. Nearly all will gladly help by phone and provide curbside pickup or inexpensive delivery."

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, in her annual holiday shopping proclamation, encouraged Lincoln residents to "shop safely and shop locally."

Whether people choose to shop in store or online, it's unclear whether they will be willing to spend as much as they have in the past.