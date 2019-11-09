The more things change, the more they stay the same.
That could be the motto for holiday shopping in Lincoln this year.
Many stores that participated in last year's Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales are no longer open in Lincoln, including Shopko, Sears, Gap, Banana Republic, Charlotte Russe and a host of others.
However, there are some new stores for holiday shoppers to hit, including At Home, Five Below and Dry Goods.
Though online shopping continues to grow, plenty of people still venture out either late on Thanksgiving or early on Black Friday to find deals.
This year, just as in years past, they will have plenty of options.
Gateway Mall will once again be open on Thanksgiving, following nearly the same schedule it did last year. The mall will open at 6 p.m. as it has for several years and will stay open until midnight after closing at 10 p.m. last year.
Gateway Marketing Director Becky Sidles said the mall was open until midnight in 2017 and in comparing the years it found that shoppers preferred the later close.
"In fact, our peak hours are 9:30 to 11:30 (on Thanksgiving)," she said. "It is important for us to listen to our guests and we will continue to do so in ensuring we’re providing the best experience for them."
The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and stay open until 10 p.m.
Some stores will be open earlier and longer, however. J.C. Penney plans to be open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and stay open all the way until 10 p.m. Friday. Dick's Sporting Goods will open at the same time as the mall, but will stay open until 2 a.m.
Some stores also will open very early at SouthPointe Pavilions.
Gamestop, Old Navy and Bath & Body Works are all opening at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Other stores at the mall opening that day are Bed Bath & Beyond and Ulta Beauty, which are opening at 5 p.m., and Buckle, Michaels and Victoria's Secret at 6 p.m. Old Navy is staying open through 11 p.m. on Friday, while all the other stores are closing sometime between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Julie Lattimer, SouthPointe's marketing director, said Gamestop and Bed Bath & Beyond are both opening on Thanksgiving for the first time.
Most other stores are sticking to their traditional holiday script.
Retailers such as Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and Walmart are all opening at either 5 or 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, as they have for the past several years.
On the other hand, stores that have traditionally been closed on Thanksgiving, including Lowe's, Home Depot and Costco, will continue to wait until Black Friday to open their doors.
The National Retail Federation has yet to come out with its forecast for spending at stores specifically on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but it has predicted an overall 4% increase in spending in November and December compared with a year ago.
“Consumers are in good financial shape and willing to spend a little more on gifts for the special people in their lives this holiday season,” Matthew Shay, the group's president and CEO, said last month.