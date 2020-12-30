 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobby Lobby sues Columbus contractor for $510K
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Hobby Lobby sues Columbus contractor for $510K

{{featured_button_text}}

Arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby is suing a Columbus construction company for more than half a million dollars over a stone façade, installed by a subcontractor at a new store in Colorado, that allegedly started falling off the building.

Bierman Contracting was the general contractor on the store at Castle Rock, south of Denver, which opened June 25, 2018, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

In it, Hobby Lobby's attorney, Brent Meyer, said on Oct. 15, 2019, the store reported to Hobby Lobby's facilities call center that large sections of the rock façade were falling off the exterior wall. 

He said the store's project manager notified Bierman Contracting the next day, and five days later talked to the manufacturer of the rock and learned it had been installed incorrectly. Meyer said the masonry subcontractor had failed to use the right product to attach it to the building, did not use waterproofing, a notched trowel or use control joints.

He said Bierman Contracting said it was working to address the issue, then asked for proof that the rock required repair. So Hobby Lobby hired a structural engineering firm, which concluded the façade was "not acceptable and could present a safety hazard to the public."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraskans may have to wait a month or more for $300 unemployment boost

In June, the company contracted with a masonry company to make the repairs at a cost of $510,917. And, in August, Hobby Lobby sent a notice of demand for reimbursement to Bierman Contracting, which hasn't paid, Meyer said. 

Bierman Contracting hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit or a request for comment. The company has worked on six Hobby Lobby stores, including three in Nebraska at Columbus, North Platte and Fremont, according to the company's website.

Fortenberry in quarantine, says he would have voted to override Trump veto on defense bill
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost'

LORI PILGER'S ODDEST CRIME STORY PICKS:

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News