Hobby Lobby now open at 66th and O

Hobby Lobby has moved into its new Lincoln location at 66th and O streets.

The crafts and home decor chain opened Monday in the former Shopko building at 100 S. 66th St.

The new space is 60,000 square feet, about double the size of the former Hobby Lobby location at 2600 S. 48th St.

“We are always striving to better serve our Lincoln customers. This move will heighten their service and shopping experience,” Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby's director of advertising, said in a news release.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.

