Historic Preservation Commission blesses Terminal Building work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A proposed multimillion-dollar renovation of the Terminal Building aims to restore much of the building to its historical glory.

A company called 947 Terminal LLC has a deal in place to buy the building at 10th and O streets and plans to spend about $12 million on improvements that are intended to highlight the first floor of the 10-story building while also restoring historical features.

Among the work proposed is replacing and enlarging first-floor windows, removing the first-floor brick face on the east and north sides and replacing it with terra cotta, and replacing the first-floor canopy. Other exterior improvements will include window replacements throughout the building and repairing cracked terra cotta on upper floors.

Interior renovations will include restoration of historical features on the first floor, including ticket windows that were used for Lincoln's streetcar system. The first floor will have retail and restaurant space as well as a public atrium area. The second and third floors will be renovated to continue as office space, while floors four through 10 will be redeveloped into approximately 30-35 condos.