Historic Preservation Commission blesses Terminal Building work

A proposed multimillion-dollar renovation of the Terminal Building aims to restore much of the building to its historical glory.
A company called 947 Terminal LLC has a deal in place to buy the building at 10th and O streets and plans to spend about $12 million on improvements that are intended to highlight the first floor of the 10-story building while also restoring historical features.
Among the work proposed is replacing and enlarging first-floor windows, removing the first-floor brick face on the east and north sides and replacing it with terra cotta, and replacing the first-floor canopy. Other exterior improvements will include window replacements throughout the building and repairing cracked terra cotta on upper floors.
Interior renovations will include restoration of historical features on the first floor, including ticket windows that were used for Lincoln's streetcar system. The first floor will have retail and restaurant space as well as a public atrium area. The second and third floors will be renovated to continue as office space, while floors four through 10 will be redeveloped into approximately 30-35 condos.
The city's Urban Development Department has estimated the entire project cost at $24 million, which includes the purchase price and about $3.9 million in tax-increment financing, which will be used to pay for some of the facade and window work as well as streetscape improvements.
The city's Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday gave the project its blessing in an advisory vote, although members asked a lawyer and architect representing the developers to reconsider plans to use black terra cotta on the first floor and instead use a more natural color.
"It looks like a great project," said commission member Jim McKee.
David Levy, the attorney representing the developer, said he could not offer any other details about the project beyond what was presented in the meeting.
The project is scheduled to go before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Sept. 30.
Photos: The 10 tallest buildings in Lincoln
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.